Andhra Pradesh: young Advocate on a mission to spread awareness among tribal girls, women on personal hygiene in Vizianagaram district

A majority of tribal women and adolescent girls don’t know how to protect their health and maintain hygiene during the most uncomfortable days of menstrual period. A young Advocate Ooha Mahanti, who observed the problem, has been providing sanitary napkins to those living in various villages of Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district. The Advocate, who is also the director of Rural Development Welfare Society, a non-governmental organisation, started ‘Swecha’ programme to create health awareness among the women and girls about the importance of personal hygiene, particularly during menstrual period.

“Many women and girls feel shy about talking about problems during menstrual period. A majority of them are adopting age-old practices to ensure cleanliness in internal organs. The old customs and taboos are leading to many health problems among them. Under the Swecha-Freedom project, we are supplying them quality sanitary napkins each costing around ₹28. The adolescent girls who are being educated are helping their mothers in using them without any hesitation. Proper disposal is also explained to them during awareness programmes,” said Ms.Ooha Mahanti while speaking to The Hindu.

As many as 3,500 sanitary napkins were distributed to needy women and girls in various villages including Patayyavalasa, Cheedikivalasa, Yeeraavanivalasa, Kondaparthi, Basalapadu, Lotugedda and others. Self-help groups which got training in stitching are making those sanitary napkins in RDWS centre located near Gajapathinagaram in the district. “Due to existing customs in our villages, we were not allowed to move out in the menstrual period. We used to miss classes in the schools too. With constant awareness programmes taken up under Swecha programme, elderly women in our village are able to understand that the women, including adolscent girls, can move and continue their works as usual in those days too,” said S. Jyothi, a ninth class student of Zilla Parishad High School of Badangi.

“I used to feel that it was a curse to be born as a female with monthly ordeal. I was not comfortable with itching and other problems even after the period in the absence of personal hygiene. Now, I am able to lead a happy life in those days too with the proper use of sanitary napkins given by Swecha team,” said Kameswari, a 9 th class student of Zilla Parishad High School of Andra village located near Gajapathinagaram town.