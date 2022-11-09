Andhra Pradesh: Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa bags NAAC ‘A’ grade

A.D. Rangarajan KADAPA
November 09, 2022 20:54 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Yogi Vemana University(YVU), Kadapa, has received an impressive ‘A’ grade in the second cycle of accreditation by the University Grants Commission’s National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

The varsity had submitted a Self Study Report in May this year, following which a peer team from NAAC visited the campus on November 2.

Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi called it an achievement in the history of the varsity and a much-needed morale booster to march towards progress. She attributed the result to the collective hard work and team spirit by the staff, research scholars and students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad also congratulated the faculty members and students.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app