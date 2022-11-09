Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa bags NAAC ‘A’ grade

Yogi Vemana University(YVU), Kadapa, has received an impressive ‘A’ grade in the second cycle of accreditation by the University Grants Commission’s National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC).

The varsity had submitted a Self Study Report in May this year, following which a peer team from NAAC visited the campus on November 2.

Vice-Chancellor M. Surya Kalavathi called it an achievement in the history of the varsity and a much-needed morale booster to march towards progress. She attributed the result to the collective hard work and team spirit by the staff, research scholars and students.

Registrar D. Vijayaraghava Prasad also congratulated the faculty members and students.


