Andhra Pradesh yet to release its share of funds for projects being aided by the Centre, says BJP leader

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the city, BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has asked the State government to give its share of the projects that are being funded by the Union government.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive in the city on November 11 (Friday) at around 7.30 p.m. On November 12 (Saturday), he will address a public meeting at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds, from where he will also virtually lay the stone, or dedicate to the nation, nine projects.

Railway line

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Mr. Narasimha Rao said among the nine projects was the inaugural of the Vijayawada - Narsapuram - Gudivada-Nidadavole railway line. The 200-km line has been doubled and electrified at a cost of ₹4,106 crore.

“As per the agreement, the State government is expected to fund 50% of the project. But so far, not a single rupee has been given by the State government. The TDP government had given about ₹289 crore. And yet the Union government has completed the project,” Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

There were a number of such projects that had to be stopped midway or kept pending due to delay in funding its share by the State government, he said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the stone for modernisation of the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour.

Modernisation of fishing harbour

Built in 1976, the fishing harbour is being modernised at a cost of ₹152 crore. “The will benefit lakhs of families and stakeholders who are engaged in fishing. The modern fishing harbour will have facilities such as cold storages, mechanised handling, air-conditioned meeting hall, and new jetties. The existing facilities will also be repaired,” he said.

This apart Mr. Modi will lay the stone for the six-lane greenfield Visakhapatnam- Raipur Economic Corridor (₹3,778 crore), re-development of the Visakhapatnam railway station (₹460 crore), a dedicated port road from Convent Junction to Sheelanagar under the Sagarmala project (₹566 crore), a 321-km Srikakulam - Angul GAIL pipeline (₹2,658 crore), ONGC U-field east offshore development (₹2,917 crore), and construction of IOCL grassroot POL depot at Guntakal (₹385 crore).

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the Pathapatnam- Narasannapeta railway line built at a cost of ₹211 crore.

Roadshow

Giving details on the Prime Minister’s roadshow, Mr. Narasimha Rao said the proposed new route was from Maruti Junction, near INS Dega, to Naval Dockyard. The earlier route was from Old ITI Junction to Kancharapalem Metu.

On whether Mr. Modi will meet the employees of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) who have been agitating for the last 20 months against the proposal to privatise the PSU, Mr. Narasimha Rao said it was not there in the schedule. “But we have apprised him of the situation and he is aware of it,” he added.

Rushikonda issue

On the opposition parties’ demand to take Mr. Modi on an aerial tour of Rushikonda, he said the Prime Minister should not be dragged into petty politics.

“He is coming to the city for dedicating projects to the nation. It is being organised by the State government, and it is not an election rally to indulge in politics,” said MLC P.V.N. Madhav.

Referring to a question on laying of stone for the South Coast Railway (SCoR) zone headquarters, Mr. Madhav said it may not feature during this trip as the party senior leaders were viewing it as a standalone programme. “The formation of the zone is confirmed, and has been agreed up and there is no backing from it,” he added.

Removal of shops

The BJP leaders, who included State vice-president Vishnuvardhan Reddy and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, were, however, critical of chopping of trees at Andhra University and removal of shops near the public meeting venue.

“For all the trees removed, we will plant at least 1 lakh trees in the days to come. The authorities concerned should not have removed the shops without giving a notice. It is question of livelihood,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.