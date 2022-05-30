Andhra Pradesh: YCP MLC equates Jagan’s three-year rule to ‘Ramarajyam’

YSRCP MLC V. Kalyani equated the three-year rule of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ‘Ramarajyam’ and said that none of the 17 Chief Ministers in the past had introduced the welfare schemes on such a massive note.

Speaking to media here on Monday, she said that the way ‘Mahanadu’ was conducted reflected the desperate position into which the TDP has been pushed.

In reply to a question she said that there was an overwhelming response from the people to the bus yatra taken up by her party. The yatra has also proved that the cut outs of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy were enough to attract the masses, she said.