Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda resigns as chairman of official language panel

A.P. Official Language Commission Chairman Y. Lakshmi Prasad addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Following the Chief Minister’s proposal during the ongoing Assembly session on Wednesday to change the name of NTR University of Health Science (NTRUHS) to YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS), the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission, Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, announced his resignation to the post.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Prasad said he had submitted his resignation not only to the post in the A.P. Official Language Commission but also as Chairman of the A.P. Hindi Academy and the A.P. Telugu Bhasha Abhivriddhi Pradhikara Samstha.

He said it was his personal choice as he was sentimentally and emotionally attached to former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR).

“The proposal, or the decision to change the name has deeply hurt me, and that is the sole reason why I have resigned,” Mr. Prasad said.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had bestowed faith on me by offering me the posts and I respect his decision. He had also been striving hard to uplift the Telugu language, and I appreciate it.

“But changing NTR’s name is not acceptable. I have nothing against Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy or his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. Both of them have been good to me and have respected and recognised me more than former Chief Minister and TDP leader N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.