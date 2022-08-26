Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda calls on Governor

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 26, 2022 21:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Official Language Commission Chairman Y. Lakshmi Prasad with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad briefed the Governor about the special powers given to the commission for implementation of Telugu language strictly in various departments to promote the usage of the language.

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the measures being taken up the commission for promotion of Telugu language.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other officers were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
language

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app