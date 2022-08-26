Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda calls on Governor
Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.
Prof. Lakshmi Prasad briefed the Governor about the special powers given to the commission for implementation of Telugu language strictly in various departments to promote the usage of the language.
Mr. Harichandan appreciated the measures being taken up the commission for promotion of Telugu language.
Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other officers were present.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.