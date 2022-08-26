Andhra Pradesh: Yarlagadda calls on Governor

Official Language Commission Chairman Y. Lakshmi Prasad with Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

Prof. Lakshmi Prasad briefed the Governor about the special powers given to the commission for implementation of Telugu language strictly in various departments to promote the usage of the language.

Mr. Harichandan appreciated the measures being taken up the commission for promotion of Telugu language.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other officers were present.