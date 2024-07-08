ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh would be a different place had YSR been alive: Rahul Gandhi 

Updated - July 08, 2024 03:17 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 02:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rahul Gandhi said Andhra Pradesh would not be facing the tragedies and difficulties it is going through today. 

V Raghavendra
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Paying tributes to former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) on the occasion of his 75th birth anniversary on July 8, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, called him a true leader of the masses who lived for the people of Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) and said his death was a tragedy.

In a message on ‘X’, Mr. Gandhi said he was absolutely certain that if Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy was alive, Andhra Pradesh would have been a completely different place and ‘it would not be facing the tragedies and difficulties it is going through today’. 

He stated that he got to know Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter Sharmila (president of A.P. Congress Committee) quite well and exuded confidence that she would take forward  her father’s legacy. “She is going to do it because she has the same sentiment and tenacity as her father and love for the people (of Andhra Pradesh). 

Mr. Gandhi said he personally learnt a lot from Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy and that his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was inspired by Mr. Reddy’s Praja Prasthanam Padayatra. 

Meanwhile, Ms. Sharmila posted a message on X, that she would cherish the love and affection showered on her by father and promised to hold on to his roots, ideology and legacy.

