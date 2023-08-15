HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Workers need freedom from poverty and hunger, says INTUC leader

August 15, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indian National Trade Union Congress(INTUC) Vizianagaram district president Modili Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday said that workers would be able to enjoy the Independence Day when they were free from poverty and hunger. While participating in the 77th Independence Day celebrations in Vizianagaram, he alleged that the Union government labour policies allowed companies to remove anyone from jobs without any valid reason.

He said that thousands of workers were unable to meet their both ends in the absence of livelihood opportunities. He said that new labour codes were detrimental to the interests of the workers and they had ensured freedom to corporate companies to play with the lives of employees and workers.

