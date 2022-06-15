Andhra Pradesh: Worker dies after inhaling toxic gas in manhole in Tirupati

A worker died and two others fell unconscious after reportedly inhaling toxic gases while working in a manhole in Vaikuntapuram area of the city on Wednesday.

A. Arumugam (32), hailing from Puttur mandal and employed by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) as a contract driver in the sewage cleaning vehicle, got into a newly-built manhole on finding his fellow worker Mahesh showing signs of discomfort in breathing.

When both of them collapsed upon inhaling the toxic gases, a student, Lakshman, who was passing by, attempted to save the duo, but he too collapsed. While Arumugam died, the condition of the other two, who were rushed to the general hospital, is stated to be critical.

The MCT announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased and came forward to meet the treatment cost for the two admitted to hospital.

The corporation had issued safety kits to all its workers and even held training sessions for them on their usage, but the victims had reportedly not worn them during the incident.

MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali suspended an Assistant Engineer Suresh and a ward secretariat staff Daya, apart from ordering a detailed probe. The Muthyala Reddy Police have registered a case under Section 174 Cr.P.C., based on a complaint from the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas and CITU Secretary Kandarapu Murali demanded higher compensation and a job on compassionate grounds for a family member of the deceased.