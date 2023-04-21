Andhra Pradesh: Work in tandem, Vizianagaram Collector tells officials

April 21, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Vizianagaram District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan on Friday asked officials and staff of all the departments to work in tandem for the effective implementation of welfare schemes and developmental activities in the district. On the occasion of Civil Services Day, she offered tributes to first Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhai Patel. She said that the officials and staff who would work sincerely will be given awards and rewards. She said that the unity in discharging of duties would improve personal relations among them. Joint Collector K. Mayur Ashok urged the officials to develop crisis management techniques since the government would be forced to handle many unforeseen problems during calamities.