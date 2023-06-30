Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission condemns social media abuse against CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, his family members

June 30, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - GUNTUR

Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma expressed displeasure over the misuse of the social media to abuse women and children in the State. Addressing a press conference here at Secretariat on June 30, she said that the Opposition parties could use decent language to criticise the ruling party, but they are not supposed to encourage abusive language against the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members.

She alleged that the TDP leaders were encouraging their cadres to abuse the ruling party leaders and their family members through social media, which amounted to nothing but character assassination.

The Chairperson said that, Swetha Chowdary, a TDP cadre, in the name of Swathi Reddy, is resorting to abuse the family members of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. But, the TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu was encouraging the same Swetha Chowdary, she alleged. “How could Mr. Naidu encouraged her to abuse YSRCP leaders, particularly the Chief Minister”, she questioned.

Ms. Padma suggested that there must be some serious review on the social media posts and social media wars. There must be an end to it, and the accused should get punished, she said.

On July 5, a seminar will be conducted in Vijayawada, where we will take an action plan, she added.