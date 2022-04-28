Andhra Pradesh: ‘Women’s Commission chief must act without bias’

Alleging that Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma has failed to ensure justice to many victims of atrocities, former member of the commission Srivani Koyyana on Thursday said that Ms. Padma must ‘discharge her duties without any bias’.

“Ms. Padma is working like a leader of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP). The Women’s Commission has never responded to important issues, but issued show-cause notices to Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders when the latter went to console a survivor in Vijayawada. Ms. Padma should read the rules and regulations of the Commission before issuing notices to the TDP leader,” Ms. Srivani told the media here.

She also accused Ms. Padma of harassing the members of the commission, who were appointed during the TDP regime.