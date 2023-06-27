Andhra Pradesh: Women, youngsters are happy with TDP’s manifesto, says party leader

June 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Former member of AP Legislative Council and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) senior leader Peerukatla Viswaprasad on Tuesday said that women and youngsters were happy with the recent assurances given in the TDP’s manifesto which would be implemented if the party was voted to power in 2024 general elections.

Addressing the party leaders and cadre in Amadalavalasa of Srikakulam district, he said that assurance of supplying three cylinders per year had evoked good response from the women as they were unable to pay around ₹1,200 per refill. He said that promise of creating 20 lakh jobs had attracted the youngsters whose future had turned bleak in the YSRCP government.

“The manifesto released with the tagline ‘Guarantee to a bright future’ is being discussed widely in rural areas too with the promise of giving annual financial assistance to all women aged above 18 years. The farmers are also happy with the announcement of ₹20,000 financial assistance under Annadata programme,” said Mr. Viswa Prasad.

