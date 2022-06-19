Andhra Pradesh: Women stage protest at Collectorate against brother over share in property

Collector asks RDO to look into the matter

Two sisters, accompanied by their mother, staging a protest in front of the Kadapa Collectorate on Sunday morning, complaining against their brother for not parting with their share of land.

Two sisters Ummadireddy Suryakala and Chandrakala, accompanied by their mother U. Lakshmidevamma of Chinna Cheppali village in Kamalapuram constituency, staged a protest in front of the Kadapa Collectorate beginning late on Saturday night till Sunday morning, demanding action against their brother U. Nagendra Reddy for declining to part with their share of ancestral property.

The protest attracted the attention of passersby, as they displayed huge posters and sat silently at the entrance. They told the media that their brother had not only cheated them, but also resorted to violence against them with the help of politicians.

Responding to the development, Collector V. Vijayarama Raju directed the Revenue Divisional Officer Dharmachandra Reddy to look into the matter. When Mr. Reddy visited the women’s house along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Siva Reddy and Tahsildar Sivarami Reddy, they were clearly told that the police, revenue and lawyers declined to cooperate with them and hence they had to resort to the extreme step.

“Though it is a civil dispute between family members which should not have been taken to the streets, we have assured the family of all help within the purview of the law,” Mr. Dharmachandra Reddy said, advising the women to submit a representation in Monday’s ‘Spandana’ programme.