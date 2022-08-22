Andhra Pradesh: ‘Women should not neglect health issues’

Daggubati Purandeswari inaugurates Akkineni Women’s hospital in Vijayawada

Former Union Minister and BJP national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari said that several women were facing critical health issues due to lack of awareness on the importance of early diagnosis.

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Akkineni Women’s Hospital’ in the city on Sunday, Ms. Purandeswari said most women approach doctors when their health issues reach critical stages and face difficulties later.

“There are a lot of advanced tests and treatments that can identify disease at an early stage and offer a cure. Women should use them,” she said.

She appreciated the hospital management for establishing an exclusive healthcare facility for women.

Hospital chairperson Akkineni Mani said that the hospital offers health services in obstetrics and gynaecology, reproductive medicine, dermatology and cosmetology, radiology, general medicine, medical gastroenterology, paediatrics and neonatology, orthopaedics, plastic surgery, critical care, Ayurveda and others.

She said the hospital also offers telemedicine and virtual consultation services.

Dr. Mani said that the hospital has been established with the inspiration given by her late husband, noted doctor Akkineni Sudarshan Rao.