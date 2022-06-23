Andhra Pradesh: Women safety is a priority, says Kurnool SP

Siddharth Kaushal, left, taking charge as the Superintendent of Police from Ch. Sudheer Kumar, at Kurnool on Thursday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Siddharth Kaushal took part in the ‘Palle Nidra’ programme on Thursday evening at the faction feuds-prone village of Kamavaram in Kauthalam mandal, after taking charge as the Superintendent of Police from Ch. Sudheer Kumar in the police headquarters here in the day.

After assuming the office, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal told the media that women safety and maintaining law and order would be among his top priorities.

“The villages vulnerable to faction feuds will be under watch. A special focus will be laid on the illegal activities in all hotspots,” he said.

The SP said that initiatives would be launched to make the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) more effective. Cybercrimes and regulation of traffic will be among the other priorities.

“Focus will be laid on people-friendly policing measures to ensure hassle-free flow of information which is required to take quick preventive actions,” the said, the 2012-batch IPS officer.

Earlier, Mr. Kaushal has worked as the Government Railway Police (GRP) SP in Guntakal, Prakasam district SP and Krishna district SP.