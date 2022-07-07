Andhra Pradesh: Women empowerment, social justice on YSRCP plenary agenda

Jagan expected to draw a roadmap for party cadres ahead of elections

Three years after storming to power by bagging 151 Assembly seats and 23 Lok Sabha seats, the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set its eyes on reinvigorating the party ahead of the general elections.

The party is expected to give a major chunk of leadership positions to youth and women from aspirational communities. All party committees are expected to be constituted at the end of plenary.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to make a big statement on the role of party cadres, and make significant announcements on giving a major responsibility to them.

The interesting part is that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has selected the main agenda points covering the core areas the government has paid attention to such as women protection and empowerment, education, Navaratnalu-DBT, health, governance- transparency, social justice, agriculture, industries-MSME, and yellow media.

Five speakers are expected to address the plenary on each point and, at the end of the sessions, the party will pass resolutions on the agenda points.

Ministers Usha Sricharan and R.K. Roja; MLC Pothula Sunitha; N. Lakshmi Parvathi; and J. Vijaya Lakshmi will speak on ‘Women Empowerment - Disha’.

Minister for Municipal Administration A. Suresh, MLA T.J.R. Sudhakara Babu, and Education Minister B. Satyanarayana will speak on ‘Education’.

Minister for Panchayat Raj P. Ramachandra Reddy and Minister for Finance B. Rajendranath Reddy will speak on ‘Navaratnalu-DBT’. Health Minister V. Rajani will speak on ‘Health’.

Speaker T. Sitharam and MLAs K. Parthasarathy and P. Pushpa Srivani will speak on ‘Governance - Transparency’, while Home Minister T. Vanitha will speak on ‘Social Justice’.

Minister for Agriculture K. Govardhana Reddy will speak on ‘Agriculture’ and Minister for Industries G. Amarnath on ‘Industries-MSME’.

Ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh; MLAs Kodali Nani and Perni Nani; and Posani Krishnamurali will speak on ‘yellow media’.