Andhra Pradesh: Women development and child welfare officials told to organise awareness programmes on sexual abuse, drugs

January 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR) has asked the Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) Department officials to conduct awareness and training programmes on sexual abuse of children and use of narcotics including ganja and drugs.

Commission Chairman Kesali Appa Rao stressed the need for conducting training programmes for officers and staff of education, labour, revenue, police departments and the staff of village and ward secretariats.

“Many cases of children getting addicted to narcotics, falling victims of child marriages and infant sale are being reported. Awareness programmes should be conducted to check such cases,” said SCPCR members B. Padmavathi.

Mr. Appa Rao, along with the members of the Commissions G. Sitaram, J. Rajendra Prasad and T. Adi Lakshmi submitted a representation to WD&CW Principal Secretary M. Ravichandra and Director A. Siri on Wednesday, urging the latter to conduct joint meetings at village, district and State-level against child trafficking and marriages.

The Chairman asked Mr. Ravichandra to provide the necessary infrastructure and staff to the SCPCR for conducting review meetings. The Commission members are visiting schools, colleges and hostels and conducting joint inspections on the facilities available in educational institutions,” he said.

The Commission has asked the officers to pay compensation to the victims of cases registered under POCSO Act, and provide counselling and rehabilitation facilities for them. The SCPCR will review the implementation of the Right to Education Act, Child Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act and the Child Trafficking and Pornography Act, Mr. Appa Rao said.