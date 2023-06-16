HamberMenu
Andhra Pradesh: Women beneficiaries elated over allotment of TIDCO houses

After inauguration, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with the housing beneficiaries and presents them ‘pasupu-kumkuma’, bangles, and new clothes

June 16, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - GUDIVADA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacting with the family members of the housing beneficiaries after inaugurating the PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar, at Gudivada in Krishna district on Friday.

Women beneficiaries were jubilant after being allotted TIDCO houses at PMAY-YSR Jagananna Nagar, at Mallayapalem in Krishna district on June 16 (Friday).

They decorated the houses with flower garlands and performed puja.

Their joy knew no bounds when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy walked into their houses, and interacted with each one of them enquiring about the quality of the houses, education of their children and health condition of the senior citizens.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also gave the beneficiaries ‘pasupu-kumkuma’, new clothes, bangles and fruits.

“It is a memorable day for us. The Chief Minister came to our house and gave us ‘pasupu kumkuma’ like a brother,” said M. Lakshmi Manasa, a beneficiary.

“Our dream to have a new house has been fulfilled today,” said another beneficiary A. Ratna Kumari.

The Chief Minister also posed for a photograph with the beneficiaries.

