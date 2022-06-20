Andhra Pradesh: Woman's YSR Bima claim released at Spandana after an 18-month struggle

Money being credited in her account was being returned due to technical hurdles

An eighteen-month struggle by a woman to claim her YSR Bima benefits came to an end on Monday at the Spandana programme conducted by Krishna Collector S. Ranjit Basha.

According to a release, the woman, identified as Velagam Siva Parvathi of Movva mandal in Krishna district, lost her husband to cardiac arrest two years ago. She then applied for compensation of ₹2 lakh promised under the YSR Bima scheme.

However, her application did not go through and she was deprived of the compensation for months despite her submitting the grievance at multiple Spandana hearings over the past one-and-a-half years, according to officials.

Mr. Ranjit Basha, who took up Ms. Parvathi’s grievance, found that the woman’s Jan Dhan bank account was credited with ₹2 lakh four times by the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP). The amount was returned to the sender as her Jan Dhan account was not mandated to handle transactions beyond ₹50,000.

Mr. Ranjit then spoke to SERP CEO A. Md. Imtiaz and ensured that the amount was given to the woman in the form of a cheque. The cheque was handed over to Ms. Parvathi on Monday.