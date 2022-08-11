Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Woman walks into police station with severed head of daughter-in-law in Rayachoti

K. Umashanker RAYACHOTI August 11, 2022 18:32 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:32 IST

The Rayachoti Urban police were in for a shock when a 55-year-old woman walked into the police station with the severed head of her daughter-in-law on Thursday.

According to police, the woman, identified as Subbamma (55), a native of Kothakota Ramapuram locality of Rayachoti municipal limits, confessed that she had killed her daughter-in-law Vasundhara over a property dispute and she came to the police station to surrender.

The police said Subbamma allegedly had a quarrel with Vasundhara on Thursday morning over property issues, and they attacked each other. Subbamma allegedly killed Vasundhara with a sickle.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Subbamma told the police that Vasundhara and her relatives tried to kill her and she attacked her daughter-in-law in self defence.

The police took Subbamma into custody and sent the body of Vasundhara to a hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Tirupati
crime
Read more...