Andhra Pradesh: woman techie hurt after laptop explodes

In a bizarre incident, a 24-year-old techie, identified as Sumalatha, was critically injured when her laptop had reportedly exploded while it was being charged, at her residence at Mekavaripalle of B. Kodur mandal of YSR Kadapa district on Monday.

According to information, the woman is said to be working from home as she works with an IT firm, based in Bengaluru. While she was at work, with her laptop on charging, the gadget had exploded.

The impact was such that she received serious burns all over. The incident left the blanket and bedroll partially burnt. She was rushed to the government hospital at Kadapa and was later shifted to SVRR Hospital at Tirupati. Her condition is said to be critical.

B.Kodur sub-inspector Nasreen said that she was currently admitted to the burns ward at Tirupati hospital. A case was registered, and further investigation is on.