ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: Woman sustained burns in ‘acid attack’ in Eluru on June 13

June 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ELURU

The government is providing the victim necessary medical care in a Vijayawada-based hospital, says Home Minister Vanita

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

 

Home Minister T. Vanita, in a release on June 14 (Wednesday), said that a 35-year-old woman had survived an acid attack on her in Eluru district headquarters late on June 13.

The woman was reportedly attacked when she was returning home on a two-wheeler from a local hospital, where she works as a receptionist.

“Two miscreants allegedly stopped her and threw acid on her. The victim suffered burns on her right eye and breasts. The government is providing her necessary medical care in a Vijayawada-based hospital,” the Minister said in the release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police took up investigation after registering a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US