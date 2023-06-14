Andhra Pradesh: Woman sustained burns in ‘acid attack’ in Eluru on June 13

June 14, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - ELURU

Home Minister T. Vanita, in a release on June 14 (Wednesday), said that a 35-year-old woman had survived an acid attack on her in Eluru district headquarters late on June 13.

The woman was reportedly attacked when she was returning home on a two-wheeler from a local hospital, where she works as a receptionist.

“Two miscreants allegedly stopped her and threw acid on her. The victim suffered burns on her right eye and breasts. The government is providing her necessary medical care in a Vijayawada-based hospital,” the Minister said in the release.

The police took up investigation after registering a case.