Andhra Pradesh: Woman, minor daughter die while undergoing treatment

They had attempted suicide as the police ‘failed’ to act in a kidnap case

T. Appala Naidu ELURU
September 25, 2022 18:38 IST

A woman, G. Devi, 45, and her minor daughter died on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital in Vijayawada.

On September 16, the woman gave her daughter cool drink laced with poison before consuming it herself allegedly after the police failed to register a case against the person who kidnapped her daughter under the Pedavegi police station limits.

Earlier this month, Devi had lodged a complaint with the police stating that her minor daughter was missing. On September 12, the police traced the girl and the accused.

The same day, the police allegedly settled the issue without registering a case against the accused and handed over the girl to her parents.

‘SI suspended’

“Pedavegi Sub-Inspector Satyanarayana has been suspended for his inaction in the kidnap case. Investigation has begun into the case,” Eluru Deputy Inspector General G. Palaraju said in an official release.

Meanwhile, the villagers staged a dharna on the national highway condemning the police inaction.

(Those suffering from suicidal tendencies can dial the Eluru district police on phone number 99595 10759 for counselling).

