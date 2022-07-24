Andhra Pradesh: Woman ‘kills children, ends life’ in Anantapur

According to police, the woman took the extreme step after her husband suspected her fidelity

According to police, the woman took the extreme step after her husband suspected her fidelity

A woman reportedly ended her life after killing her two children at Bathalapalli village in Puttaparthi mandal of Sri Sathya Sai district on Saturday.

Puttaparthi Rural Circle Inspector J. Jaya Naik said that the woman, K. Bhagyalakshmi(27), reportedly hanged herself to death after hanging her children, Laddu(5) and Bujji(4). The CI said Bhagyalakshmi reportedly took the extreme step as she was upset when her husband suspected her fidelity.

The husband, V. Charan Kumar, was away at his workplace at Kia Motors India factory at the time of the incident, the CI said. Charan Kumar had married Bhagyalakshmi six years ago after falling in love with her.

It was the second such incident in a week in the district.

On Wednesday, a 38-year-old woman, identified as B. Kavitha hailing from Tadipatri, reportedly ended her life by jumping into the Singanamala Tank along with her children. In this case too, she reportedly took the step after her husband suspected her fidelity.