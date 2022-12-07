Andhra Pradesh: Woman killed after tiff with neighbours at Kadiri

December 07, 2022 02:12 am | Updated 02:12 am IST - KADIRI (SSS DIST.)

Ramesh Susarla

A 28-year-old woman was reportedly killed by her neighbours after water drained from her washing machine entered their house, at Mashanampeta in Kadiri in the early hours of Tuesday.

The two accused, Prakash Naik and Vemana Naik, are on the run and the police have registered a case against them.

According to Kadiri Circle Inspector Tammisetti Madhu, the woman, B. Padmavathi Bai, and the two men are cousins and had a feud for a long time over petty things.

The CI said the woman and the two men reportedly had a tiff again on Tuesday morning when she switched on the washing machine, placed outside her house. When she went inside to fetch soiled clothes, the duo in the meantime picked up small slabs of Kadapa stones from her bathroom and hit her. 

The woman, who sustained four-five deep injuries on her head and bled profusely, was rushed to the Kadiri Government Hospital at first. She died when she was being taken to Bengaluru for better treatment.

She is survived by her husband and three daughters(aged between 6 and 8). Her husband had reportedly gone out with her eldest daughter when the incident took place.

