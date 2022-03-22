Andhra Pradesh: Woman chess grandmaster Nutakki Priyanka felicitated

Special Chief Secretary (Youth Advancement Tourism & Culture) Rajat Bhargava felicitated Priyanka Nutakka who was awarded a Woman Chess GrandMaster title recently.

Ms. Priyanka met Mr. Rajat Bhargava at the latter's office on Tuesday. Ms. Priyanka from Vijayawada holds a record of six gold medals from all the three standard, rapid and blitz U-10 Asian Youth Chess Championships held at Hikkaduwa in Sri Lanka. She also won gold medals at various international championships.