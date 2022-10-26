Andhra Pradesh woman awarded ₹15 lakh compensation for deficiency in medical service

ADVERTISEMENT

In a landmark judgment, a 30-year-old woman, who underwent a Caesarean section at the Christian Medical College and Hospital in Vellore in 2015, has been awarded a compensation of ₹15 lakh for deficiency in medical service on Wednesday.

After a protracted seven-year legal battle, the woman, Sk. Rasheela Bhanu from A.S. Peta in the city, got relief from the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. The commission’s president Ginka Reddy Sekhar, after examination of records at the hospital in Tamil Nadu, found that the woman had suffered acute intestinal obstruction due to the presence of the cotton mop that was left behind in her stomach after undergoing the C-section.

The hospital and Dr. Ruby Jose, then head of Obstetrics and Gynaecology unit, were asked comply with the order within 45 days. They were ordered to pay an interest of 9% per annum from the date of this order if in default of payment of the compensation.

The presence of the surgical mop in the intestine of the woman who delivered a baby girl on November 27, 2015, was detected and removed at KIMS Hospital in Nellore on June 17, 2017 after medical tests were was done on her.

The woman, who suffered from acute stomach pain following the C-section, had visited several hospitals in between the period without any relief. She had approached the commission on November 30, 2017 seeking compensation for medical expenses and mental agony suffered by her.