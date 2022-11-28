Andhra Pradesh: woman attempts suicide in front of Nellore Collectorate

November 28, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NELLORE

A woman caused flutter by attempting suicide in front of the Collectorate here on Monday in protest against alleged construction of a new house by a person after demolishing her house in Chanakyapuri Colony here.

Alert police and those who had come to air their grievances during the ‘Spandana’ programme prevented the woman, Mastanbee, from taking the extreme step.

The woman alleged that after taking money, a local YSR Congress Party Corporator Sk Sardar had handed over her house to one Ramanaiah who had pulled down her house when she had gone to Palnadu district in search of a job and constructed a building in its place. Petitions filed by her to the revenue and police officials several times went in vain, she lamented and urged the revenue officials to do justice to her.

Those having suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling, police said.