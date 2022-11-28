  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022South Korea vs. Ghana, FIFA World Cup 2022 LIVE: Kudus, Salisu score for Ghana

Andhra Pradesh: woman attempts suicide in front of Nellore Collectorate

She alleges contruction of a new house by a person after demolishing her house in Chanakyapuri Colony

November 28, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman caused flutter by attempting suicide in front of the Collectorate here on Monday in protest against alleged construction of a new house by a person after demolishing her house in Chanakyapuri Colony here.

Alert police and those who had come to air their grievances during the ‘Spandana’ programme prevented the woman, Mastanbee, from taking the extreme step.

The woman alleged that after taking money, a local YSR Congress Party Corporator Sk Sardar had handed over her house to one Ramanaiah who had pulled down her house when she had gone to Palnadu district in search of a job and constructed a building in its place. Petitions filed by her to the revenue and police officials several times went in vain, she lamented and urged the revenue officials to do justice to her.

Those having suicidal tendency can dial 100 for counselling, police said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.