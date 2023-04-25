Andhra Pradesh witnesses light to heavy rain

April 25, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Light to heavy rains lashed many areas in the coastal and Rayalaseema regions of Andhra Pradesh on April 25 (Tuesday).

Vatsavai mandal in NTR district received 48.25 mm of rain between 8.30 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. D. Hirehal mandal in Anantapur district received 46.0 mm of rain during the same period. Komarada, Parvathipuram and Makkuva mandals in Parvathipuram- Manyam district, Y.Ramavaram mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district also witnessed heavy rain.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred in various mandals of Bapatla, Anakapalli, Eluru, Srikakulam, Guntur, Krishna, Nellore, Annamayya, Chittoor, Nandyal, Sri Satya Sai, Kurnool, Prakasam, East Godavari, Kakinada, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts.

The maximum temperatures stayed below normal at all the weather stations in the State. The maximum temperatures recorded at various stations are as follows: Anantapur (40° Celsius), Kadapa (39.6° Celsius), Nandigama (39.4° Celsius), Kurnool (39° Celsius), Nandyal (38.7° Celsius), Tuni (37° Celsius), Tirupati (36.8° Celsius), Vijayawada (36.2° Celsius), Kakinada (35° Celsius), Nellore (35° Celsius), Machilipatnam (34.8° Celsius), Visakhapatnam (34.8° Celsius) and Kalingapatnam (33.2° Celsius).

No mandal in the State experienced heatwave conditions, said Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). There will be no heatwaves during the next two days, said a forecast made by the as per its forecast by the APSDMA.