Andhra Pradesh witnesses highest one-day spike of 81 cases

The State has witnessed yet another spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the highest so far, with 81 new ones being reported in eight districts during the past 24 hours.

The tally has gone up to 1,097, and no deaths have been reported.

As many as 6, 768 samples were tested during the same time, and the total number of tests conducted so far was 68,034.

The outbreak in Krishna district, particularly in Vijayawada, became more prevalent with 52 cases being reported in a single day, taking the tally to 177. The cases in the district doubled in three days as two “super spreaders” met several people and played indoor games in different areas of the city despite having a history of travel outside the State.

West Godavari reported 12 new cases and Kurnool four. While Guntur, Kadapa and Prakasam reported three new cases each, Anantapur reported two.

On the positive side, 60 persons recovered and were discharged. The break-up is as follows: Kurnool (24), Nellore (15), Prakasam (11), Guntur (6), Chittoor (2), West Godavari (1), and Anantapur (1).

So far, 231 patients recovered and 31 succumbed to the disease. The number of active cases stood at 835. The district-wise tally is as follows: Kurnool (279), Guntur (214), Chittoor (73), Nellore (72), Kadapa (58), Prakasam (56), Anantapur (53), West Godavari (51), East Godavari (39), Visakhapatnam (22), and Srikakulam (3). Vizianagaram has no COVID-19 case so far. Kurnool, Guntur and Krishna districts account for 61% of the cases.

Tracking app

In a bid to track people suffering from fever, cold, cough, respiratory issues and others related to COVID-19, the Health Department has launched a mobile application for pharmacies across the State.

According to a release, the application, ‘COVID-19 AP Pharma’, should be installed by all pharmacies using their shop ID or mobile number. They are required to provide details of those seeking medicines for the above mentioned ailments so that the government can reach out to them and provide treatment.