Andhra Pradesh: withdraw restrictions on establishment of Ganesh pandals, BJP urges State govt.

‘Vinayaka Chavithi is being celebrated in public places from 1893’

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
August 28, 2022 20:23 IST

BJP leaders staging a protest in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Vizianagaram city president Kusumanchi Subba Rao on Sunday asked the State government to withdraw stringent rules and regulations imposed on the establishment of Ganesh pandals for Vinayaka Chavithi festival to be celebrated on August 31.

Along with party leaders Imandi Sudheer, Baggam Rajesh and Pilla Naveen Kumar, he staged a protest at the Clock Tower.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that Vinayaka Chavithi was being celebrated in public places from 1893 itself with the suggestion from freedom fighter Bala Gangadhar Tilak who wanted to involve public in religious and cultural activities which would pave the way for strong unity among people.

“Too many restrictions such as permissions from revenue, electricity and police were aimed at discouraging organisers to set up Ganesh pandals in public places. It is highly deplorable. The government should relax norms since the Article 25 of Indian Constitution provided an opportunity for all people to preach and propagate their religion,” said Mr. Subba Rao.

