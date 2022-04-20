Andhra Pradesh: Wishes pour in as Chandrababu Naidu turns 73

Governor, Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan send greetings

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu being welcomed by priests at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s birthday was celebrated in a grand manner at the party office at Mangalagiri and across the State on Wednesday. He turned 73. The priests and scholars from various faiths blessed him by reading out verses from holy scriptures. TDP leaders vied with each other to greet him.

Earlier in the day, the former Chief minister visited Kanaka Durga temple and offered prayers. Temple priests accorded him a traditional welcome. Vedic scholars blessed him at the mandapam.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr. Naidu said he would strive to bring back the past glory of the Telugus. “The TDP will always stand by the Telugus. It will make work as per the aspirations of the people. Victory will be on the TDP’s side in days to come,” he said.

“I prayed Goddess Kanaka Durga to bless me with energies to fight on behalf of the people. The Telugus across the globe are celebrating my birthday and extending their greetings. I thank them,” said Mr. Naidu.

Meanwhile, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan extended their greetings to Mr. Naidu.

“I extend my heartiest felicitations and warm greetings to Sri N. Chandrababu Naidu Ji, on his Birthday. May Lord Jagannath and Lord Venkateswara continue to bless you with fruitful life, good health, Joy and Happiness and many more years in the service of people,” the Governor posted on Twitter.

The CM tweeted, “wish you a happy birthday@ncbn garu.” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said may the god bless Mr. Naidu with good health and wealth.