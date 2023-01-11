ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh: ‘Winters getting colder in Anantapur district’

January 11, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - ANANTAPUR

The district records 10.6° Celsius on January 9, lowest in 12 years

Ramesh Susarla

People surround a bonfire at a tea stall opposite Government General Hospital in Anantapur as mercury dipped to 11.2° Celsius on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

Winters are getting colder in Anantapur district, going by the temperature it recorded on January 9 and 10, observed the Acharya NG Ranga Agriculture University’s Rekulakunta weather observatory.

The district recorded 10.6° Celsius on January 9 morning, the lowest temperature in 12 years, and 11.2° Celsius on January 10.

The last time the district witnessed a steep drop in mercury was in 2010 when 10° Celsius was recorded on January 12 and 10.4° Celsius on January 13 the same year. The lowest temperature ever recorded in the district was 8.8° Celsius on November 24, 2007.

The lowest temperature recorded in 2021 was 16.5° Celsius, while the year 2022’s lowest was recorded in November at 13.2° Celsius.

Agriculture Research Station Agrometeorologist K. Ashok Kumar told  The Hindu that the cold wave in the northern States was having an influence on the weather conditions in the district.

A study by the research centre showed winters had gone colder by 2° on an average over past 40 years. People remained indoors after 10 p.m. Many were lighting a bonfire to keep themselves warm. Mr. Ashok Kumar said those raising paddy nurseries should be careful as temperatures below 15° Celsius tend to turn the leaves yellow.

