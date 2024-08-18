Andhra Pradesh wins Indian Wind Power Association’s Green Energy Champion Award for 2023-24

“Andhra Pradesh has been awarded the Green Energy Champion Award for 2023-24 at a meeting hosted by the Indian Wind Power Association in Coimbatore on Saturday (August 18, 2024),” according to an official release.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.P. Solar Power Corporation MD and CEO M. Kamalakar Babu received the award from Lalith Bohra, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kamalakar Babu attributed the success to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, acknowledging the CM’s pivotal role in prioritising renewable energy during his earlier tenure (2014-19).

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand congratulated Mr. Kamalakar Babu for helping the State in achieving the milestone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.