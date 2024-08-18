ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh wins Indian Wind Power Association’s Green Energy Champion Award for 2023-24

Published - August 18, 2024 02:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

A.P. Solar Power Corporation MD and CEO M. Kamalakar Babu received the award from Lalith Bohra, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

V. Raghavendra

“Andhra Pradesh has been awarded the Green Energy Champion Award for 2023-24 at a meeting hosted by the Indian Wind Power Association in Coimbatore on Saturday (August 18, 2024),” according to an official release. 

A.P. Solar Power Corporation MD and CEO M. Kamalakar Babu received the award from Lalith Bohra, Joint Secretary of the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kamalakar Babu attributed the success to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, acknowledging the CM’s pivotal role in prioritising renewable energy during his earlier tenure (2014-19). 

Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K. Vijayanand congratulated Mr. Kamalakar Babu for helping the State in achieving the milestone.

