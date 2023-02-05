Andhra Pradesh wins five medals including one gold in Khelo India Youth Games

February 05, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh stood at 19th position in the medal tally among 27 participating States and Union Territories in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG)-2022 in Madhya Pradesh on February 5 (Sunday).

As of Sunday, the athletes representing the State won five medals including three bronze medals, one silver and one gold medal in four sports disciplines, according to the KIYG-2022 medal tally.

Shooter Mukesh clinched a gold medal in the 10m pistol shooting (Under-18 boys) event, while Thirumuru Ganesh Mani Ratnam secured a silver medal in the compound individual archery event in the Under-18 boys category. Anjani Kumar Mummana won a bronze medal in the 71 kg boxing category. Mohammad Meherunissa Begum also won a bronze medal in the 52 kg boxing event. In badminton, Jahnavi and Navya Kanderi of the State won bronze medals.

The athletes from the State are eyeing medals in weightlifting, wrestling, kabaddi, judo, tennis, swimming and other events which are yet to be organised. The game will be concluded on February 11. Andhra Pradesh’s medal tally has been on the decline in the KIYG since it was started in 2019.

In the first edition of the game, the State won 20 medals including five gold, while in 2020, the State bagged 17 medals including three gold and seven silver. In 2021, the medal tally reduced to 13 including four gold and four silver. The State has sent a contingent of more than 100 athletes to the KIYG-2022 to represent in 16 disciplines.

