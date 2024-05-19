Andhra Pradesh wins 13 medals in ‘India Skill Competitions’

Andhra Pradesh has won 13 medals, including one gold, one bronze and 11 medallions of excellence in the ‘India Skill Competitions’, a five-day event held in New Delhi, which concluded on May 19 (Sunday).

Around 42 participants from the State took part in 37 categories of skills — a gold medal was secured in ‘cosmetic design’, a bronze medal in ‘mechanical CAD’ and a medallion of excellence in 11 other trades. Around 900 candidates from across the country participated in 60 different categories.

The contest forms part of the larger ‘World Skill Competitions’ scheduled to be held in Lyon, France in September this year. It is an international skill contest conducted once every two years with an aim to improve the world with the power of skills.