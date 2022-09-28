Andhra Pradesh: Winning all 175 Assembly seats not an impossible task, reiterates Jagan

He says that 87% people benefited from the YSRCP government’s welfare programmes

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the YSRCP should aim at winning all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections.

“I am saying it again. We should win all the 175 seats, and it is not an impossible task. We have scheduled the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme in such a way that we will be covering all the households in the constituency. I am confident when I say that 87% of people have benefited from our welfare programmes. People are showing their gratitude when we visit their houses. All that you have to do is spend 16 days on the programme. We have just 19 months before elections, and we should cover every household in our constituencies,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy while addressing a workshop held for the MLAs at his Camp Office on Wednesday.

While giving a clarion call to the MLAs to visit the ward and village secretariats, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked them to monitor the spending of funds allotted.

“I am reiterating that some MLAs should improve their performance, and regional coordinators should also improve their performances. I have direct connection with every one and hence I do not want to lose anyone. I will again conduct a survey in December and will review their performances,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.