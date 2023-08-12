Andhra Pradesh: Winds of change blowing against Modi government, says CPI leader Binoy Viswam

August 12, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam said on August 12 (Saturday) that while the shameful act of stripping of a woman and parading her naked in public glare in Manipur shook the entire nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the incident lightly, which was evident from his speech in Parliament that went on for more than two hours.

Mr. Viswam expressed regret that even Home Minister Amit Shah was not much bothered about the violence that rocked Manipur, and insisted that the winds of change were blowing against the Modi government across the country and in the northeastern States too.

‘Centre supporting corporates’

Addressing the media along with party State secretary K. Ramakrishna and assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao here, Mr. Viswam alleged that the Modi government was extending covert support to the corporate entities in the exploitation of the precious forest and mineral wealth in the northeastern States, which were popular as the ‘Seven Sisters of the East’, and pointed out that unemployment had gone up over the years.

He said that instead of renaming the criminal laws, the Centre should focus on ensuring their fool-proof implementation in order to render justice to the aggrieved sections.

Mr. Viswam further said that the Modi government was going to face anti-incumbency with full intensity in the 2024 elections due to its “pro-rich policies and autocratic functioning.”

On its part, the CPI would fight against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in Andhra Pradesh, he asserted.

INDIA’s action plan

Replying to a question, Mr. Viswam said that the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was surging ahead with an action plan to topple the NDA Government in the general elections, and that one of Rahul Gandhi’s gestures during his speech in Parliament was wrongly projected as giving a “flying kiss” to a Union Minister.

Mr. Ramakrishna said the YSRCP government continued to move backward in “reverse gear,” and asserted that it had the full backing of the Centre in its quest for power.

He questioned why the trial of criminal cases against Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not making any progress.

Earlier, Mr. Viswam and other leaders released a poster on the ‘Bus Yatra’ proposed to be taken out by the CPI from Visakhapatnam to Tirupati beginning August 17 to “expose the failures of the Central and the State governments.”