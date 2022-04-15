Andhra Pradesh: will work hard to develop Srikakulam district, says Dharmana Prasada Rao

He hopes the YSRCP will retain power in 2024 elections

People who gathered to accord a rousing reception to Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao, at the municipal grounds in Srikakulam on Friday.

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday promised to strive hard for the development of Srikakulam district with the support of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Prasada Rao, who arrived in Srikakualm, the constituency he represents in the Assembly, for the first time after assuming office, was given a rousing reception.

Mr. Prasada Rao, who had represented the constituency in 2004 and 2009 as well, was taken into the Cabinet during the recent reshuffle.

Mr. Prasada Rao’s supporters from Itchapuram, Palasa, and Tekkali came to Srikakulam to greet him.

A huge rally was take out from the city outskirts to the municipal grounds, where a meeting was organised. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Prasada Rao said he was overwhelmed by the love and affection shown by the people and the YSRCP activists and leaders.

He said the YSRCP government could win the hearts of everyone, and hoped that the party would retain power in the 2024 elections.

Etcherla MLA Gorle Kirankumar said that Mr. Prasada Rao’s vision ensured overall development of Srikakulam district.