Andhra Pradesh will witness sweeping changes after elections, says Naidu

January 01, 2023 03:35 am | Updated December 31, 2022 11:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that Andhra Pradesh would witness ‘sweeping changes’ in the days to come.

Addressing the media at Kovvur in Nellore district as part of his mass-contact ‘Idhem Kharma’ campaign, Mr. Naidu said discontent was brewing among the people who were vexed with the YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) ‘misrule’. “This vexation is bound to reflect in the coming elections,” he said.

“The year gone by (2022) was replete with violence and destruction, with all sections of people suffering for no fault of theirs. The year marked setbacks on all counts due to the incoherent policies of the government,” said Mr. Naidu.

Drawing a comparison of the State between the past and the present, he said in 1994, the TDP won the elections with a thumping majority and continued in power for the next 10 years. “The TDP was in the Opposition from 2004 to 2014, but never did we suffer so much then. People need to analyse the reasons for this suffering,” he said accusing the YSRCP leaders of resorting to “sadistic behaviour”.

Referring to the price rise, he said it was highest in the country. “People of this State pay the highest amounts for petrol, diesel, cooking gas. Besides a steep hike in power tariff and RTC bus fares, nearly 48 different taxes have been imposed on the common man,” he said, adding: “I was the Chief Minister of the State for so long but I never knew that one could impose so many taxes.”

He said farmers in the State were in a debt trap “but the Chief Minister is unmoved by their plight”. The State is in the third position in farmers’ suicide and in second position in suicide by tenant farmers, he said, adding that as per the official records, a total of 1,672 farmers had ended their lives but the unofficial figure was much higher.

The TDP chief said liquor was ‘flowing in every nook and cranny’ of the State and youth were addicted to ganja available everywhere. “The Chief Minister’s silence on the rampant ganja trade amounts to his tacit support to the unscrupulous elements,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said in the last three and a half years, the State has recorded more than 52,000 cases of atrocities against women and more than 21,000 youth resorted to the extreme steps in the absence of jobs.

Speaking about his contribution to the development of the composite Andhra Pradesh State, he said “25 years ago, I recognised IT as key to creation of a knowledge economy and developed Cyberabad. Of the 5 crore Indians working across the globe in IT sector today, at least 30% of them are Telugus,” he said and attributed it to the “initial move advantage”. He said youth had the capacity to create wealth but under YSRCP rule, they were dejected and frustrated as there were no job opportunities available in the State today.