Andhra Pradesh will witness major political developments soon, says BJP leader Vishnuvardhan Reddy

June 07, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUMALA

BJP leader S. Vishnuvardhan Reddy on June 7 (Wednesday) took exception to the “political colour” being given to the meeting of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and termed it as an “act done by people, media and political parties with vested interests and mala fide intention” to scuttle the chances of his party from emerging as a major force in the 2024 elections.

“The people of the State no longer have any faith in the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) or the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), and are looking towards the BJP for good governance,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy told the media here.

“The Chief Minister of any State, or former Chief Ministers can meet Mr. Shah and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi. And Mr. Naidu’s meeting should also be treated the same way. Mr. Naidu had extended unconditional support to the BJP in the elections of the President and the Vice-President. There is no need to read too much between the lines,” the BJP leader said.

“The State will witness major political developments in the coming three weeks,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy added.

As part of his party’s decision to organise public meetings all over the country commemorating the completion of the nine-year rule of Mr. Modi, more than 10 Union Ministers, including Mr. Amit Shah, and BJP president J.P. Nadda were scheduled to visit the State soon, he said.

Amit Shah public meeting in Vizag on June 11

While Mr. Shah would address a public meeting in Visakhapatnam on June 11, Mr. Nadda would visit Tirupati and Srikalahasti on June 9 and 10, he said.

“The visits will usher in major political developments, and people will teach a lesson to both the YSRCP and the TDP,” Mr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said.

Ridiculing the call given by the Communist parties to protest against the visit of Mr. Amit Shah to the State, he termed them as “irresponsible statements and a desperate attempt to prove their existence.”

