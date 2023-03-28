Andhra Pradesh will witness a change of government in 2024, says suspended YSRCP MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy

March 28, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - NELLORE

Suspended YSR Congress Party MLA Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy on Tuesday said that the State will witness a change of government in 2024 as there is a strong anti-incumbency wave against the YSRCP.

Addressing the media at Marripadu in the Nellore district, he said, ‘’The YSRCP which aims to bag all the 175 Assembly seats in the next elections, will come a cropper as all sections of people are upset with the misrule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in the State.” He said that more ruling party MLAs, who were dissatisfied with the style of functioning of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, would quit the ruling party sooner or later.

Accepting the challenge thrown at him by former Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar to take retirement from politics if he was defeated in the next Assembly elections, he said ‘‘I am ready to do so.” The former Minister, who had won from Nellore city with a narrow margin in 2019, should be prepared to do so as ‘‘Nellorians are waiting for an opportunity to show the former Minister the door in 2024,” Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy added.

He said that he had won as an MLA for four terms as people were satisfied with his performance. The party, which had suspended him as also three other MLAs on charges of cross-voting in the MLC elections under MLA quota, might deny Mr. Anil Kumar the party ticket in the next elections, he said.

Meanwhile, Moola Venkatramana Reddy was appointed as YSRCP party in-charge of Udayagiri. He said that he got an assurance from Government Political Advisor Sajalla Ramakrishna Reddy that he will be given the party ticket to contest from Udayagiri Assembly seat in 2024 polls and thanked the Chief Minister for reposing faith in him.