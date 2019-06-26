Andhra Pradesh will withdraw bauxite mining GO, says Jagan

In an apparent bid to end the bauxite mining controversy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday announced that the State government would scrap the GO relating to bauxite mining.

“There is no logic to continue bauxite mining if the tribal people are opposing it. The State will not lose anything by continuing the mining. We want peace and tranquillity,” he said addressing the Collectors’ Conference on the second day at Praja Vedika at Undavalli, near here, on Tuesday. “It is necessary to ensure that the tribal people are not attracted to Maoists. They need to be taken into confidence,” he said.

There is a demand from various quarters, including political parties, that the GO 97 that authorises the Andhra Pradesh Mining Development Corporation (APMDC) to undertake the mining activities be withdrawn. Ever since the State government (combined Andhra Pradesh) accorded permission to the mining during the tenure of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in 2007, the issue acquired political hues. In fact, it had become an election issue.

Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu, during his padayatra in 2013, had promised that the TDP would annul the proposal for bauxite mining in the Agency area of the district. Though he did not allow mining, he did not withdraw the GO.

Referring to ganja cultivation, Mr. Reddy said a major operation would be carried out in August to check the menace. Solutions to stop cultivation and provide alternative livelihood to the tribal people were required, he said. Awareness meetings and rehabilitation measures were required to ensure that the tribals do not it take up, he said.