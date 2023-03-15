Andhra Pradesh: Will vote as per my conscience in the MLC election, says YSRCP rebel legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

March 15, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - NELLORE

Rebel YSR Congress Party (YRSCP) MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has made it clear that he will vote as per his conscience in the MLC elections under the MLA quota.

Addressing the media before the commencement of Assembly session, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said, “I will vote as per my conscience and want other party MLAs also to follow suit.”

The Nellore Rural MLA gave indications that he might not toe the line taken by the party.

Mr. Sridhar Reddy had been taking an independent stand on various issues since January 2023, parting ways with the leadership after his phones were allegedly tapped.

The support of the rebel MLA was crucial for the YSRCP, which was keen on bagging all the seven MLC seats, even as the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) fielded its candidate P. Anuradha after getting in touch with some dissident YSRCP MLAs, including Venkatagiri MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, ahead of the March 23 MLC elections under the MLA quota.

“The TDP poll managers are in touch with more YSRCP MLAs dissatisfied with the style of functioning of the party,” sources said.

The opposition party decided to issue a whip to the MLAs, including four dissident MLAs — K. Balaram Krishnamurthy, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Vasupalli Ganesh and Maddala Giri — to vote for the party candidate or face disqualification in a bid to win one MLC seat as it was slightly short of the required number of votes for the purpose.

Meanwhile. objecting to his suspension from the Assembly, Mr. Sridhar Reddy said it was unfortunate that the leadership was not ready to listen to the woes of the people in his constituency. “People are waiting for an opportunity to dismiss the anti-people Jagan Mohan Reddy Government permanently,” he quipped.