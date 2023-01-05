Andhra Pradesh: Will the ‘change of guard’ alter the balance in Venkatagiri constituency?

January 05, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - TIRUPATI

The YSR Congress Party’s decision to appoint Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy as the convenor of Venkatagiri is feared to rock the party’s boat in the constituency, as he is a ‘bete noire’ of the incumbent legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy.

The announcement came as no surprise, going by Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy’s forthright statements and occasional outbursts made against the high command. It is widely believed that the leadership had an inkling of Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy inching towards the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), going by his open utterances. Upping the ante, the party decided to hit back by naming Mr. Ramkumar Reddy as the convenor, which is said to be the first such appointment in any Assembly segment when the ruling party has an MLA.

The constituency, which once played a key role in tilting the power balance in Nellore district, came into the newly-formed Tirupati district’s fold after the reorganisation exercise of April 2022. Both the Anam and Nedurumalli camps have a strong following, not only in this tail-end constituency, but across the composite Nellore district.

Having served in the N.T. Rama Rao, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and N. Kiran Kumar Reddy cabinets, Mr. Ramanarayana Reddy had but to remain a mere MLA in the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy regime. Apparently piqued at the party choosing junior legislators for Cabinet positions, the veteran politician not only remained aloof, but was also vocal against the district administrators for lack of development.

On the other hand, Mr. Ramkumar Reddy’s growth has been steady. The party first made him the Community Development Board Chairman and later in charge of Tirupati district. With his family roots entrenched in Venkatagiri segment for four decades, indications are clear about the party fielding him from here in the next elections. In fact, the words ‘Venkatagiri MLA to be’ are already present on his walls across the social media.

While the respective groups have come up with their own theories behind the appointment, the neutral sympathisers of YSRCP find it hard to choose which group to side with.